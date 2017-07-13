Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore strain at romance in dopey drama 'Blind'

In theory, a romantic drama featuring Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin should be a grown-up love story that viewers cheers for. But “Blind” stumbles with unlikable characters and a lack of depth, leaving audiences simply wishing for its ending, happy or not.

High-powered businessman Mark Dutchman (Dylan McDermott) isn’t just ruthless when it comes to deals; he’s also emotionally abusive to his wife, Suzanne (Moore), and cruel to everyone else. After he’s convicted of a white-collar crime, she is sentenced to community service for her unwitting involvement in his shady behavior. Her punishment involves reading to blind writer, professor and enormous jerk Bill Oakland (Baldwin), but their initial dislike quickly turns to attraction.

Though “Blind” centers on a celebrated author, its own script from John Buffalo Mailer is full of bad writing. The dialogue leans on eye-rolling clichés that would make Oakland’s red pen bleed if one of his students submitted them. The film lacks texture and detail, whether it’s glossing over the experience of a newly blind man, the life of a rich New York wife or the corruption in the financial industry.

“Blind” veers between tones and genres like a drunken socialite. Five minutes of free-spirited romantic comedy feel like they belong in another movie, and director Michael Mailer (brother of the screenwriter; their father was Norman Mailer) can’t bridge these moments. Everyone involved deserves better than what we get here, especially the audience.

------------

‘Blind’

Rating: R, for for language including some sexual references, and brief drug use

Running time: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Playing: AMC Dine-In Sunset 5, West Hollywood

