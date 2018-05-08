Eric Stoltz's teen comedy 'Class Rank' is a surprising charmer

Bernard Flannigan (Skyler Gisondo) is an awkward, pedantic high school junior who never misses a meeting of the school board, and counts his grandfather (Bruce Dern, still delightful) as his only friend — other than his Chinese pen pal/girlfriend. His classmate Veronica Krauss (Olivia Holt) has her life planned out from when she wakes up each morning until she's a Supreme Court Justice, and it all starts with being No. 1 in her class and going to Yale. When the principal informs her that she's No. 2 and can't catch the student ahead of her, she concocts a plan to elect Bernard to the local school board to abolish class rankings. The two bond during the campaign, as Bernie attempts to beat the adult incumbents and Veronica learns there's more to him than she'd initially thought.