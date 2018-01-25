'Desolation' disturbs in unintended ways

When Katie (Dominik García-Lorido) meets handsome actor Jay (Brock Kelly), she is charmed enough to leave her home in upstate New York for his Los Angeles apartment. After a short time there, he has to do a shoot out of town, leaving her alone in the building with his quirky neighbors, including a priest (Raymond J. Berry). Katie's past pain permeates her current life, but when she begins to experience strange events, is it her own paranoia or is she really in danger?