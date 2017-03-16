Horror standout 'The Devil's Candy' is a creepy riff on metalhead parenting

It’s been eight years since Australian writer-director Sean Byrne won over horror buffs with his debut feature “The Loved Ones,” an instant classic in both the teen-splatter and backwoods freak-show sub-genres. Byrne’s belated follow-up “The Devil’s Candy” isn’t as grabby, but it’s just as smartly crafted, confirming “The Loved Ones” was no fluke.

Ethan Embry and Shiri Appleby costar as Jesse and Astrid Hellman, an artsy, metalhead couple raising their equally cool teenage daughter Zooey (Kiara Glasco) in a big old country house they were able to buy cheaply because of its violent history.

Not long after they move in, Jesse starts going into trances, blacking out for hours and filling huge canvasses with demonic visions. Meanwhile, the house’s former owner Ray (Pruitt Taylor Vince), driven by the voices in his head, starts stalking Zooey.

At just under 80 minutes, “The Devil’s Candy” is too thin. By the time Byrne’s introduced all the pieces of its premise, the picture’s more than half-done.

What makes “The Devil’s Candy” a standout is how well-developed these characters are. This is ultimately a movie about parenting, and how even “hip” moms and dads fear the choices they make are hurting their young.

More importantly, Byrne is as skilled as ever at constructing sequences at once bizarre, suspenseful and oddly beautiful. In his cinematic universe, even something as simple as a pane of red glass or a heavy metal guitar riff can turn in an instant from innocuous to ominous.

-------------

‘The Devil’s Candy’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 19 minutes.

Playing: Arena Cinelounge at the Montalban, Hollywood

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Coco' trailer The trailer for Disney's "Coco." The trailer for Disney's "Coco." Caption 'Coco' trailer The trailer for Disney's "Coco." The trailer for Disney's "Coco." Caption 'Megan Leavey' trailer "Megan Leavey" is based on the true story of a Marine corporal (played by Kate Mara) and the unique bond she makes with her military combat dog, Rex. They complete more than 100 missions until an IED injures them. "Megan Leavey" is based on the true story of a Marine corporal (played by Kate Mara) and the unique bond she makes with her military combat dog, Rex. They complete more than 100 missions until an IED injures them. Caption 'Despicable Me 3' trailer Steve Carell returns as Gru, and his twin brother Dru, in "Despicable Me 3." Steve Carell returns as Gru, and his twin brother Dru, in "Despicable Me 3." Caption 'Baby Driver' trailer Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx star in "Baby Driver." Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx star in "Baby Driver." Caption 'Kong: Skull Island' trailer Samuel L. Jackon, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and John C. Reilly star in "Kong: Skull Island." Samuel L. Jackon, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and John C. Reilly star in "Kong: Skull Island."

calendar@latimes.com