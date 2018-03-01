Spirited Canadian comedy 'Don't Talk to Irene' tempers its sugar with just enough sour

But writer-director Pat Mills balances the sugary sentimentality of the story with the right amount of sour in his smart and snappy dialogue. His heroine, Irene (Michelle McLeod) is a chubby, overprotected dork who wants to be a cheerleader, despite the protestations of her mom Lydia (Anastasia Phillips), a former pepster herself. When a cheer squad initiation prank goes wrong, Irene and her bully Sarah (Aviva Mongillo) are suspended and put on volunteer duty at the local retirement home.