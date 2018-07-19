Review: Shocking and surprising Finnish drama ‘Euthanizer’ delivers wrathful justice

A man’s gotta have a code, and in Teemu Nikki’s dark morality tale “Euthanizer,” the antihero, Veijo (Matti Onnismaa), lives by a very strict one. Though his side hustle is euthanizing animals on the cheap, he’s not in it for the money. Veijo strongly believes that actions should have consequences — karma, if you will — and bad things happen to people who hurt animals. He just hastens the process.