Review: Documentary 'Fail State' takes on predatory for-profit universities

Director Alexander Shebanow, who co-wrote with Nicholas Adams and the film’s editor, Regina Sobel, tracks — via efficient visuals and narration plus input from lawmakers, reporters, academics and policy analysts — America’s complex history of higher education, once considered the singular path to professional success. That is, until useful federal aid and protections (starting with the post-war G.I. Bill) became corrupted by political influence and corporate greed, which paved the way for often fraudulent, worthless colleges: vocational, correspondence-type, online-only and more. The rich (executives, shareholders) got richer and the poor (the students) got poorer.