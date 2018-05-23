Otherwise routine horror flick 'Feral' redefines the 'final girl' trope

If attractive young people ever stopped taking vacations in the woods, would the horror genre cease to exist? In writer-director Mark H. Young's "Feral" (co-written with Adam Frazier) a sextet of partying medical students go on a camping trip that takes a bad turn when a diseased humanoid beastie attacks and infects them, one by one. But hey, they're in a B-movie and they're in the wilderness … what did they expect?