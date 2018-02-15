Melodrama 'Irreplaceable You' labors with love and loss

Like the film's Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), whose cancer diagnosis sends her on a journey to find someone for nerdy-sexy fiancé Sam (Michiel Huisman) to love after Abbie's death, the movie, directed by Stephanie Laing, tries too hard and too implausibly to fulfill what proves an uncomfortable, unworkable concept. To wit, the film's first half is so annoyingly glib and faux-amusing, it sets a misguided tone that distances instead of engages.