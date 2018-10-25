Review: 'Johnny English Strikes Again,' quite unnecessarily

The elastic-faced Atkinson, best known as the wide-eyed Mr. Bean, returns to the character of Johnny English, who is so bad at spying, he might actually be good. Scratch that, he's a terrible spy, but he's got great people around him. He is useful, however, for creating a diversion, like setting a restaurant on fire, or tearing up the dance floor to Darude's “Sandstorm.” There's something to be said for low expectations, because when people underestimate him, Johnny English gets away with a lot. Unfortunately, there aren't expectations low enough to make “Johnny English Strikes Again” entertaining.