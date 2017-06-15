Computer graphics were turned all the way up in 'Kill Switch'

Imagining the imminent end of the world has been boring for years now in movies, and the low-budget sci-fi thriller “Kill Switch” is no exception. The near-future set-up is the implementation of a game-changing new power source, created by a secretive corporation called Alterplex, in which a second, identical world is created from which to draw energy.

When the experiment misfires, they send new hire Will (Dan Stevens), an ex-NASA pilot, into the “echo” universe to disable the beam-emitting tower of energy. What Will finds is a situation hairier, and more nefarious, than he realized.

Writer-director-palindrome Tim Smit, an effects guy making his feature debut, has a germ of an idea for a nifty chase scenario that mixes paranoia, parallel-world fizziness and apocalyptic action. But it’s an illogical, simple-minded mess in which Stevens is primarily a disembodied voice in a first-person-shooter-style video game movie, designed to showcase interface graphics a la “Minority Report” and digitally altered urban skies.

When the occasional non-POV flashback tries to establish the emotional center of Will’s life — home scenes with Will’s sister (Charity Wakefield) and nephew (Kasper van Groesen) — they feel obligatory rather than organic. You can sense Smit itching to get back to an exploding drone or an ocean liner sucked into a hole in the gray clouds rather than parse the finer points of a narrative built around mirror realms.

-------------

‘Kill Switch’

Running time: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Rated: R, for language and some violence

Playing: Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." CAPTION Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." CAPTION "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. CAPTION "Thor Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. "Thor Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. CAPTION Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris star in "Geostorm." Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris star in "Geostorm." CAPTION Idris Elba and Kate Winslet play two strangers stranded on a mountain after a plane crash in "The Mountain Between Us." Idris Elba and Kate Winslet play two strangers stranded on a mountain after a plane crash in "The Mountain Between Us."

calendar@latimes.com