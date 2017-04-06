'Live Cargo' is an ambitious Bahamas-set drama that comes up short

Logan Sandler’s “Live Cargo” is stuffed with arty close-ups and stunning backdrops, but the emotions to connect them are missing. A black-and-white meander into the dark heart of a Bahamas tourist town populated by the grieving, the soul-sick, and the nearly empty, it’s a visually arresting first feature that on one level tries to cover too much, and on another barely registers. For young married couple Nadine (Dree Hemingway) and Lewis (Lakeith Stanfield), the island is a refuge after a stillborn birth, especially under the watchful eye of kind family figure and community leader Roy (Robert Wisdom), who operates boat tours. Roy keeps another eye on local kingpin Doughboy (Leonard Earl Howze), a human trafficker, and sees an opportunity to exert a more positive influence on a scrawny homeless teen (Sam Dillon) who works for Doughboy. Between major criminality and personal mourning, the terrain is chockablock with tension, and in Daniella Nowitz’s cinematography, Sandler has a brilliant partner for his island noir vibe. But the script is wanting for the rudiments of storytelling, and the first-time feature director’s penchant for pensive staring, rather than people using their words, is ultimately the movie’s doom, especially in how feeble the under-nourished performances of Hemingway and Stanfield become.

-------------

“Live Cargo”

1 hour, 28 minutes

Not rated

Arena Cinelounge

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' trailer Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law star in Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law star in Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Caption 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' trailer Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law star in Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law star in Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Caption 'Aftermath' trailer Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maggie Grace star in "Aftermath." Inspired by true events, the movie is about two strangers whose lives are bound together after a plane crash. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maggie Grace star in "Aftermath." Inspired by true events, the movie is about two strangers whose lives are bound together after a plane crash. Caption 'The Book of Henry' trailer Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher and Jacob Tremblay star in "The Book of Henry." Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher and Jacob Tremblay star in "The Book of Henry." Caption 'The Beguiled' trailer Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell star in Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled." Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell star in Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled." Caption 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power' trailer Al Gore returns in the sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." Al Gore returns in the sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth."

calendar@latimes.com