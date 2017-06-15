'Moscow Never Sleeps' shows off Russian capital to good effect

Irish filmmaker Johnny O’Reilly has spent years living and working in Russia, and pours his thoughts and impressions of his adopted home into the ensemble drama “Moscow Never Sleeps.” Modeled after “everything’s connected” movies like “Short Cuts” and “Magnolia,” this slickly produced if somewhat dry multi-character study makes good use of location.
Set entirely within the 24 hours of Moscow’s annual “City Day” celebration, the film follows locals of varying social backgrounds, from a famous comedian (Yuri Stoyanov) and a rich businessman (Alexey Serebryakov) to a criminal (Rustam Akhmadeyev) and two working-class teenage stepsisters (Lubov Aksenova and Anastasia Shalonko). O’Reilly jumps from story to story, gradually revealing how these people are related.
“Moscow Never Sleeps” is well-made but stilted, following too many characters to give any of them their due. If it were set in Los Angeles or New York, it would come off as too generic to sustain any substantial interest.
But given the widespread fascination with modern Russian culture in the wake of recent events, it’s eye-opening to see a movie that shows off Moscow from the perspective of someone who’s at once an outsider and insider.
More than a slice-of-life piece, “Moscow Never Sleeps” is ultimately a portrait of a thriving, eclectic modern metropolis with its own unique political and cultural struggles.
-------------
‘Moscow Never Sleeps’
In Russian with English subtitles
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Town Center 5, Encino; Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts, Beverly Hills
