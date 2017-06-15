'Moscow Never Sleeps' shows off Russian capital to good effect

Irish filmmaker Johnny O’Reilly has spent years living and working in Russia, and pours his thoughts and impressions of his adopted home into the ensemble drama “Moscow Never Sleeps.” Modeled after “everything’s connected” movies like “Short Cuts” and “Magnolia,” this slickly produced if somewhat dry multi-character study makes good use of location.

Set entirely within the 24 hours of Moscow’s annual “City Day” celebration, the film follows locals of varying social backgrounds, from a famous comedian (Yuri Stoyanov) and a rich businessman (Alexey Serebryakov) to a criminal (Rustam Akhmadeyev) and two working-class teenage stepsisters (Lubov Aksenova and Anastasia Shalonko). O’Reilly jumps from story to story, gradually revealing how these people are related.

“Moscow Never Sleeps” is well-made but stilted, following too many characters to give any of them their due. If it were set in Los Angeles or New York, it would come off as too generic to sustain any substantial interest.

But given the widespread fascination with modern Russian culture in the wake of recent events, it’s eye-opening to see a movie that shows off Moscow from the perspective of someone who’s at once an outsider and insider.

More than a slice-of-life piece, “Moscow Never Sleeps” is ultimately a portrait of a thriving, eclectic modern metropolis with its own unique political and cultural struggles.

-------------

‘Moscow Never Sleeps’

In Russian with English subtitles

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Town Center 5, Encino; Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts, Beverly Hills

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." CAPTION Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." CAPTION "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. CAPTION "Thor Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. "Thor Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. CAPTION Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris star in "Geostorm." Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris star in "Geostorm." CAPTION Idris Elba and Kate Winslet play two strangers stranded on a mountain after a plane crash in "The Mountain Between Us." Idris Elba and Kate Winslet play two strangers stranded on a mountain after a plane crash in "The Mountain Between Us."

calendar@latimes.com