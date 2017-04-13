Like so many before them, 'The Outcasts' will rule (at least in the movies)

A teen comedy for the Tumblr generation, “The Outcasts” groups students according to what they like, including canceled sci-fi show “Firefly,” the value of pi and, surprisingly, “The 48 Laws of Power.” The script from Dominique Ferrari and Suzanne Wrubel gets enjoyably specific when delving into its characters’ quirks, though some of the references seem dated.

High school seniors Jodi (Victoria Justice) and Mindy (Eden Sher) are the unpopular students of the title, with their respective affection for Tina Fey and the periodic table making them targets of the cool kids. After unsuccessfully trying for a truce with the bullies, Jodi and Mindy realize that if all of the outcasts band together, they will outnumber the high school royalty. With the help of a Girl Scout (Katie Chang), a would-be leader (Ashley Rickards), a feminist (Jazmyn Richardson) and nerds of various stripes, the best friends fight back.

Frequently fun and generally harmless, “The Outcasts” doesn’t bring anything new to the teen comedy, but that’s the nice thing about the sub-genre for its viewers. Given their age, its target audience may not realize that the cinematic battle between popular and unpopular students has been going on since before they were born. This movie won’t endure like “Mean Girls,” “Clueless” or “The Breakfast Club,” but it likely won’t cause too many eye rolls either.

‘The Outcasts’

Rating: PG-13, for for crude and suggestive content, language and some teen partying

Running time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Playing: Laemmle NoHo 7, North Hollywood; also on VOD

