In the grand, gross tradition of 'The Aristocrats' comes the Sklar brothers' 'Poop Talk'

Featuring appearances by Kumail Nanjiani, Pete Holmes, Nikki Glaser and many others, "Poop Talk" arrives on screen in the grand, gross tradition of "The Aristocrats." In this documentary produced by the Sklar brothers, comedians tell one-liners and elaborate anecdotes about the bodily function of the title, much to their mothers' embarrassment and the audience's joy.
Eric Stonestreet, Adam Carolla, Aisha Tyler and other recognizable faces also join to offer their personal stories to the camera, as well as share different cultural approaches to excrement. Meanwhile, doctors and scientists proffer scientific facts amid all the synonyms for number two, with random moments and videos peppering the film's loose structure.
"Poop Talk" is at its best when the actors and comics are telling jokes and ruminating on the nature of why these jokes are so funny and their appeal is so universal. Director Aaron Feldman smartly keeps the film fast-paced and short at less than 70 minutes, knowing that even those who don't mind a dirty joke can only spend so long with their minds in the gutter.
How much viewers enjoy "Poop Talk" is directly related to how enjoyable they find the toilet humor of the title and how much second-hand embarrassment they can stand. Those with a weak stomach may want to avoid the hilarity, but even those with the strongest constitution may want to avoid eating while watching, especially if their movie snack of choice is Raisinettes.
-------------
‘Poop Talk’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 9 minutes
Playing: Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica