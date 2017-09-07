GOT's Peter Dinklage and sci-fi mystery 'Rememory' undone by faulty script

An intriguing idea too infrequently pays off in “Rememory,” a middling sci-fi mystery-drama starring Peter Dinklage as Sam Bloom, an architectural model-maker haunted by the car-crash death of his musician brother (Matt Ellis).

Sam becomes obsessed with the Rememory machine, a new invention by psychologist-scientist Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan) that allows users to unearth, visually replay — and, if so desired — erase buried or distorted memories to reconcile the past.

But when Dunn is found dead of dubious causes, Sam, turns amateur sleuth to learn the truth. The result: a plodding one-man investigation (the police curiously vanish here) in which Sam befriends Dunn’s widow (Julia Ormond) and questions such potential suspects as Dunn’s ex-lover (Evelyne Brochu) and a troubled test subject (the late Anton Yelchin).

Sam also super-conveniently steals the only existing Rememory machine, one of many far-fetched bits in the often contrived script by director Mark Palansky and Michael Vukadinovich.

Despite a soulful turn by Dinklage and some thoughtful themes and emotions, the film, capped by an anti-climactic ending, never coheres into the gripping, mind-bending package that was clearly intended.

-------------

‘Rememory’

Rating: PG-13, for bloody accident images, some violence, thematic material and brief strong language

Running time: 1 hour, 54 minutes.

Playing: AMC Dine-In Sunset 5, West Hollywood

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." CAPTION Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

calendar@latimes.com