Impressive cast falls flat in the international thriller 'The Confessions'

Boasting an impressive international cast, gorgeous cinematography and high production values, “The Confessions” has all the appearances of a solid thriller. But Italian director Roberto Andò’s film feels entirely manufactured, distancing itself from its audience and blunting its points in the process.

At a G8 summit (setting it in the recent past), monk Roberto Salus (Toni Servillo) joins the world leaders at the invitation of the head of the International Monetary Fund Daniel Roché (Daniel Auteuil). When Roché is found dead in his hotel room after giving his confession to the monk, Salus becomes the focus of the investigation. Meanwhile, the man of faith tries to learn more about a decision made by the group and the effects it will have on the world.

In addition to Servillo and Auteuil, Andò’s cast includes Connie Nielsen, Moritz Bleibtreu, Pierfrancesco Favino, Marie-Josée Croze, Lambert Wilson and Richard Sammel. While they’ve exhibited talent in other roles, most of the performances here feel as flat as the rest of the film. In the script from Andó and Angelo Pasquini, characters act in illogical ways, while each plot point seems inorganic. There’s little compelling the audience forward.

While “The Confessions” is grounded in the real world of economic policies, it is ultimately more like a fable. Its concerns about the morality of choices made by the elite and the effects on the lives of billions are lost among its larger missteps.

-------------

‘The Confessions’

In English, French and Italian with English subtitles

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills

