Review: Anime hit ‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ lands on the big screen

The first theatrical feature adapted from the hit anime adventure “My Hero Academia: Two Heroes” gives fans of the manga and broadcast series exactly what they want: a high-energy blend of heroism, comedy, friendship and take-no-prisoners battles.
“Academia” is set in an alternate world where most children are born with Quirks: special powers that can be developed until the possessors become superheroes or arch-villains. Nerdy, insecure Izuku “Deku” Midoriya (voiced in the English-language version by Justin Briner) was born without a Quirk, but his selfless courage impressed ultimate superhero All-Might (Christopher R. Sabat), who shared his formidable “One for All” Quirk. Like Spider-Man, Deku has to learn to harness his new powers.
All-Might takes Deku to visit his inventor friend, David Shield (Ray Chase), on I-Island, a floating city-sized lab for the world’s greatest scientists. Deku is dazzled by the hi-tech gadgetry — and by David’s brilliant daughter Melissa (Erica Mendez), who seems to like him. Conveniently, several of Deku’s friends from U.A. High, the school that trains elite superheroes, are also there as tourists or part-time job holders. When terrorists seize control of the seemingly impregnable island, it’s up to Deku, Melissa and the gang to save the day.
Director Kenji Nagasaki throws an impressive array of CG effects into the final battle that pits All-Might and Deku against the terrorist ringleader. The fight goes on too long, but Deku once again demonstrates his willingness to help anyone in danger, even if it means risking his life. Briner keeps the character likable and believable as both a warrior and a worrywart. When David says, “that boy has the heart of a hero,” viewers will agree — and understand why “My Hero Academia” is a big hit on both sides of the Pacific.
