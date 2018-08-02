Review: Female bonding and social commentary swap sweat in wild, raunchy comedy ‘Never Goin' Back’

Frizzell carefully crafts the singular bond between these girls, who are more than friends; they’re sisters, lovers, life partners, enablers and protectors. It’s them against the world, which isn’t a nice or safe place for them. Men are a constant threat, whether it’s Dustin’s drug pals showing up to repo a TV at 7 a.m., an older man who shames them in a grocery store or their randy roommate Brandon (Kyle Mooney). But Frizzell never lets Jessie and Angela off the hook either — when the girls land in jail for a couple of days, or show up at work high, it’s the result of their own cockamamie decision making.