How Jordana Spiro and Angelica Nwandu achieved 'Night Comes On's' authenticity

Spiro: I wanted to make a movie about a young woman who is typically cast aside. I wanted the chance to explore the inside of her journey, the beauty and complexity and difficulty of what's going on with her. At the same time, I was working with this organization that supports foster care youth in Los Angeles called Peace4Kids. I was learning so much about the age-out process and just felt compelled to set a story within those circumstances because there was so much to admire and learn about what that experience is like.… The director of Peace4Kids recommended I meet with Angelica, who at the time was, and still is, writing a lot of poetry and working as an advocate.