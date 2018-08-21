Review: Japanese anime ‘The Night is Short, Walk on Girl’ staggers along its own unique path

The story lurches along, much like the Girl with Black Hair after her umpteenth cocktail: She visits a used book fair hoping to find her favorite children’s book and a school cultural festival, where she participates in a guerrilla musical theater performance. As the night ends, she takes soup to the characters she’s met, who have all caught colds, including Senpai (‘Upperclassman,” Gen Hoshino). Throughout the film, the smitten, beleaguered Senpai has pursued the Girl with Black Hair. He buys the copy of the book she had as a little girl as a gift — and rescues his boxers from a weirdo who steals boys’ underpants.