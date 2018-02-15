Jon Hamm, Catherine Keener and others can't move past 'Nostalgia's' treacly musings

Stuff has meaning — that's the not-quite-animating idea behind "Nostalgia," a day-old news flash of a drama, delivered in weepy headlines posing as dialogue. An ensemble led by Jon Hamm, Ellen Burstyn and Catherine Keener finds unguarded moments of life, if not insight, as people grappling with loss. But the actors can't turn the strained stabs at poetry into the affecting meditation that was clearly intended.