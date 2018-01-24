Jordan Peele on his Oscar dreams: 'I didn’t really believe there was a place for very many black directors'

The sunken place to me is the silencing of voices, and the silencing of expression, and the cries for help and the cries for justice. And this is an instance in which I feel like my cry for justice has been heard, is magnified, and is being acknowledged by my peers and the world. Right now, today, I feel like I'm in the opposite of the sunken place. But the important thing to note is that many people in America, as we've seen in this past year, have been in and remain in the sunken place. There are so many ways in which the system silences voices. You look at how the president treated Colin Kaepernick, how the network treated Jemele Hill for speaking her mind, and there are so many checkpoints at which art and expression are silenced and muffled. So yes, this feeling shows me that there is an opposite to the sunken place, but there's so much more work to do before this country is out of it.