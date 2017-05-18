Amber Tamblyn wants to 'Paint It Black' in stylish directorial debut

Although “Paint It Black,” actress Amber Tamblyn’s dark, evocative adaptation of the 2006 novel by Janet Fitch (“White Oleander”), is often a case of style over substance, the first-time director’s feverish vision helps put a unique spin on a familiar story.

Alia Shawkat, best known for her many comedic supporting roles (“Arrested Development,” “The Intervention”), earns her dramatic bona fides as Josie, an Echo Park bohemian sent into an emotional tailspin after the suicide of her artist boyfriend, Michael (Rhys Wakefield), seen here in effective flashbacks.

Things get worse as Michael’s boozy, officious mother, Meredith (Janet McTeer), a famed concert pianist, starts taking out her own grief on Josie in an escalating series of unhinged episodes. Michael’s father--and Meredith’s ex-husband--Cal (an underused Alfred Molina) initially lends Josie a supportive shoulder, but he can only do so much.

A weird game of cat and mouse ensues between Josie and Meredith but eventually leads to a détente that makes both little sense and, given the film’s woozy narrative, perfect sense.

Tamblyn, who also co-scripted with Ed Dougherty, blends a kind of hipster-goth vibe with near-camp melodrama, switching the book’s 1980s setting to a kind of timeless version of contemporary L.A. There’s also a distinct “Sunset Boulevard” feel here thanks to McTeer’s grand, wild-eyed turn (it’s not the two-time Oscar nominee’s finest hour), along with her character’s gloomy mansion, its ominous swimming pool and devoted live-in servant (Nancy Kwan).

An intriguing audio-visual sense, deft editing and Shawkat’s committed performance elevate this strangely watchable film.

-------------

‘Paint It Black’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Caption The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. Caption Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in the trailer for "All Eyez on Me." Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in the trailer for "All Eyez on Me." Caption "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

calendar@latimes.com