'Finding Dory' is the top movie of the 2017 People's Choice Awards

“Finding Dory” found its way to the stage multiple times as it garnered wins for favorite movie and family movie, along with Ellen DeGeneres for favorite animated movie actress at the People’s Choice Awards. The win also made DeGeneres the most decorated winner in the awards’ history.

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and “Outlander” also won top honors for the Starz series in which they’re featured.

A complete list of winners:

Movies

Favorite Movie:  “Finding Dory”

Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Action Movie: “Deadpool”

Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie

Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres in “Finding Dory”

Favorite Comedic Movie: “Bad Moms”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Dramatic Movie: “Me Before You”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively

Favorite Family Movie: “Finding Dory”

Favorite Thriller Movie: “The Girl On The Train”

Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp

Favorite Year End Blockbuster: “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”

TV

Favorite TV Show: “Outlander”

Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons

Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara

Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Favorite Cable TV Comedy: “Baby Daddy”

Favorite Cable TV Drama: “Bates Motel”

Favorite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore

Favorite Cable TV Actress: Vera Farmiga

Favorite TV Crime Drama: “Criminal Minds”

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez

Favorite Premium Drama Series: “Orange Is the New Black”

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: “Fuller House”

Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne Johnson

Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker

Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: “Supernatural”

Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: “The Walking Dead”

Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series: “Outlander”

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Sam Heughan

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Caitriona Balfe

Favorite Competition TV Show: “The Voice”

Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: “Good Morning America”

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Animated TV Show: “The Simpsons”

Favorite Actor In A New TV Series: Matt Leblanc

Favorite Actress In A New TV Series: Kristen Bell

Favorite New TV Comedy: “Man With A Plan”

Favorite New TV Drama: “This Is Us”

Music

Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony

Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan

Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town

Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Eazy

Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Album: “If I’m Honest” / Blake Shelton

Favorite Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling” / Justin Timberlake

Digital

Favorite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears

Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas

Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh

Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Ellen Degeneres and Britney Spears’ “Mall Mischief”

CBS.Com’s Favorite Digital Obsession: Mannequin Challenge

