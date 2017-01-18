'Finding Dory' is the top movie of the 2017 People's Choice Awards

“Finding Dory” found its way to the stage multiple times as it garnered wins for favorite movie and family movie, along with Ellen DeGeneres for favorite animated movie actress at the People’s Choice Awards. The win also made DeGeneres the most decorated winner in the awards’ history.
Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and “Outlander” also won top honors for the Starz series in which they’re featured.
A complete list of winners:
Movies
Favorite Movie: “Finding Dory”
Favorite Movie Actor: Ryan Reynolds
Favorite Movie Actress: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Action Movie: “Deadpool”
Favorite Action Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Action Movie Actress: Margot Robbie
Favorite Animated Movie Voice: Ellen DeGeneres in “Finding Dory”
Favorite Comedic Movie: “Bad Moms”
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor: Kevin Hart
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress: Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Dramatic Movie: “Me Before You”
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor: Tom Hanks
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress: Blake Lively
Favorite Family Movie: “Finding Dory”
Favorite Thriller Movie: “The Girl On The Train”
Favorite Movie Icon: Johnny Depp
Favorite Year End Blockbuster: “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”
TV
Favorite TV Show: “Outlander”
Favorite Network TV Comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite Comedic TV Actor: Jim Parsons
Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara
Favorite Network TV Drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor: Justin Chambers
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra
Favorite Cable TV Comedy: “Baby Daddy”
Favorite Cable TV Drama: “Bates Motel”
Favorite Cable TV Actor: Freddie Highmore
Favorite Cable TV Actress: Vera Farmiga
Favorite TV Crime Drama: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor: Mark Harmon
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez
Favorite Premium Drama Series: “Orange Is the New Black”
Favorite Premium Comedy Series: “Fuller House”
Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne Johnson
Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker
Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: “Supernatural”
Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: “The Walking Dead”
Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series: “Outlander”
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Sam Heughan
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Caitriona Balfe
Favorite Competition TV Show: “The Voice”
Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team: “Good Morning America”
Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host: Jimmy Fallon
Favorite Animated TV Show: “The Simpsons”
Favorite Actor In A New TV Series: Matt Leblanc
Favorite Actress In A New TV Series: Kristen Bell
Favorite New TV Comedy: “Man With A Plan”
Favorite New TV Drama: “This Is Us”
Music
Favorite Male Artist: Justin Timberlake
Favorite Female Artist: Britney Spears
Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony
Favorite Breakout Artist: Niall Horan
Favorite Male Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Group: Little Big Town
Favorite Pop Artist: Britney Spears
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist: G-Eazy
Favorite R&B Artist: Rihanna
Favorite Album: “If I’m Honest” / Blake Shelton
Favorite Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling” / Justin Timberlake
Digital
Favorite Social Media Celebrity: Britney Spears
Favorite Social Media Star: Cameron Dallas
Favorite YouTube Star: Lilly Singh
Favorite Comedic Collaboration: Ellen Degeneres and Britney Spears’ “Mall Mischief”
CBS.Com’s Favorite Digital Obsession: Mannequin Challenge
