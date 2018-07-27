Kelly Macdonald makes an ordinary woman's life extraordinary in 'Puzzle'

Based on the 2009 film “Rompecabezas” by the Argentine director Natalia Smirnoff, “Puzzle” is about Agnes (Kelly Macdonald), who leads the most sheltered of lives. A housewife in Bridgeport, Conn., she has two grown sons and a husband who owns a car garage. At the birthday party that she single-handedly throws for herself, she receives two gifts that knock her off her axis: an iPhone, which she regards as if it were a dog with two heads, and a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, which — during one of her many empty afternoons — she puts together with savantish speed.