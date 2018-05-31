The biopic 'Rodin' about the famous French sculptor lacks shape and drama

Doillon assembles his dreary pieces in a way that feels like a scrolled Wikipedia page, flitting from the bit where you learn he’s inspired by trees and clouds, to the section when he figures out what’s missing with the Balzac sculpture (an overcoat!), to the inevitably contentious break with the troubled (and who can blame her?) Claudel. When a sequence fades to black, one imagines the camera is simply nodding off at the lack of filmmaking on display.