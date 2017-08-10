Safdie brothers bring a New York flavor to breakout thriller 'Good Time'

The New York City borough of Queens has given the world an unusual amount of larger-than-life figures: John McEnroe, 50 Cent, Howard Stern, Cyndi Lauper and, oh yes, the current White House occupant.

On a recent afternoon, two lesser-known Queens natives, the independent filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie, were walking through their childhood neighborhood making a persistent if inadvertent case for that canon.‎

“You seemed to be the victim of a lot of attempted kidnappings as a child, Benny,” said Josh, 33, hirsute and mischief-making.

“That time in the arcade the guy blocked the door and asked if I wanted free tokens?” recalled Benny, 31, polite but quietly eccentric. “That was scary.”

“You got out just in time.”

“Hey, remember the pass-out game?"‎

“Where we would just choke each other until we passed out? Of course.”

Very colorful, and possibly even accurate, descriptions of their pasts come standard for the Safdies. The brothers spin stories of latchkey-kid adventures at local video stores and on wrestling-filled school buses in this ethnically diverse slice of outer borough New York; the most telling thing that could be noted of the duo is that, had they not already been making them, someone might have come along and said they were perfect for a Safdie brothers movie.‎

Fixtures of the festival world, the directors have long relied on so-called street casting and gritty observation to make acclaimed neo-realism pieces like “Daddy Longlegs” and “Heaven Knows What." Now the brothers — Josh usually writes, Benny often edits and acts, they both direct — are set to become much more broadly known thanks to “Good Time,” a character-based thriller that A24 will release this weekend after its auspicious Cannes competition debut in May.‎

The film has Robert Pattinson playing Connie Nikas. A Queens hustler, Connie tries to pull off a bank robbery with his mentally challenged brother Nik (Benny Safdie), only to find Nik thrown in jail when the plan blows up. Much of the movie takes place over the course of just several hours as Connie — brooding star Pattinson is unrecognizable in street-jiving mode — schemes his way into increasingly tense situations to redeem his sibling. The bullet-train of a movie plows through the New York night, barely stopping en route to its destination of Sidney Lumet homage.‎

But it would be a mistake to compare the Safdies to the latest NYU or USC upstarts paying compliment to a master. Coming from modest means and a broken home, the brothers are autodidacts for whom real-life experience and career advancement are impossibly entwined. After a childhood spent shuffling between their capricious father and asocial mother, they clawed their way into Boston University. While there, they began making movies about such figures as a local gas-station attendant — then became good friends with them.

At a time when breaking out as a young filmmaker is often about the right contacts and a hundred grand in tuition, the Safdies are a throwback to when it was more about shoe leather and chutzpah.

“I remember when this friend of mine moved to (upper-class) Great Neck and he ended up living next to Whitey Ford,” Josh recalled in one tale of youthful derring-do.

“Oh, the emblem story,” Benny nodded knowingly.

‎“And we started ripping emblems off these fancy cars," Josh said. "We didn't know what we’d do with them — they were these great emblems from the hoods of Mercedes and other high-end cars. We brought them to Whitey. But he wouldn’t buy them.”‎

“No one would buy them.”

“We buried them in the backyard,” Josh said.

A lot of times I’m like, ‘I know that’s not true! I was there and no one said that.’ — Ava Safdie

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times Joshua, left, and Ben Safdie, who wrote and directed the new movie "Good Time." Ben Safdie also stars in the film opposite Robert Pattinson. Joshua, left, and Ben Safdie, who wrote and directed the new movie "Good Time." Ben Safdie also stars in the film opposite Robert Pattinson. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

No baseball Hall of Famer could match the impact of their father. Alberto Safdie is a Peter Pan-ish dilettante whose appetite for wild and child-inappropriate experiences was matched only by his inability to find steady work. The elder Safdie, himself just in his 20s when the uber-close brothers were young, would do things like leave his sons in the house to go fishing out on Long Island. Or, better, take them with him.

“We slept in the car while he was fishing,” Josh said.

“Did the cops ever notice?” Benny mused.‎

(As with many of their stories, this one should be taken with a grain of salt. “A lot of times I’m like, ‘I know that’s not true! I was there and no one said that,’” said Ava Safdie, laughing, in an interview later. “They’re just natural storytellers.” Ava Safdie is married to Benny; they have an infant son. Her life is never boring.)

The brothers pointed to their childhood apartment, a small unit in one of a warren of six-story brick buildings found in farther-flung parts of the city. They grew up in the non-upscale part of Forest Hills, a confusing den of streets many New Yorkers know primarily as the place they pass on the way to John F. Kennedy airport. Incidentally, this is not far from where Bob and Harvey Weinstein grew up.

“He had these friends,” Benny said of Alberto Safdie.‎

“There was this guy who always went to a tanning salon; this big, super wide guy who wore a bikini.”

“In the middle of winter,” Benny added.‎

“And he had a red Corvette and was sleeping with everyone and everything," Josh said.

Josh paused reflectively. “It was not necessarily the most healthy environment to grow up in.”

At Cannes, Alberto Safdie showed up uninvited and, in a LaVar Ball-ish turn, started dropping his sons’ names, in French, to get into fancy parties. “It was like — what are you doing?” Josh recalled. “But it worked and no one seemed to mind, so in the end we were fine with it,” said Benny. (The brothers come from a Syrian Jewish background, though they are outsiders in that hermetic New York community. They say they are distantly related to the architect Moshe Safdie.)‎

Filmmaking was in fact important to Alberto Safdie, who would frequently take his kids to serious if eyebrow-raising cinema; he’s the dad you see at a midnight showing of a Quentin Tarantino movie with his 9-year-old. The elder Safdie also always had a video camera in his hand, often provoking his sons for the sake of a shot. ‎“We’d be sleeping and he would wake one of us up and say, ‘Fight with your brother,’ just to get it on camera,” Josh said of their “Glass Castle”-style upbringing, which was the inspiration for "Daddy Longlegs."