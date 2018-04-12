'Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,' a true story about a WWI dog soldier gets animated

The choice to make this an animated film positions this as an entertaining, educational film for younger audiences. Producer/distributor Fun Academy Motion Pictures has a mission statement to create films that "entertain, innovate, and inspire," which explains the style of "Sgt. Stubby" — as gentle as it gets for a movie about trench warfare. There's a certain amount of cognitive dissonance when it comes to the material and the approach that the filmmakers take, and much that doesn't get covered in this short, 80-minute primer.