With an uninspired vocal turn from Johnny Depp, 'Sherlock Gnomes' is as slight as its heroes

Depp's voice performance as the quirky Sherlock Gnomes is unrecognizable and rather uninspired. His character only takes off during fantasy sequences done in a lively black-and-white line-drawing animation style that illustrate his peculiar brain and ways of thinking. But the true standout among the voice performances is Demetriou as the demented, devious Moriarty, who takes the form of an adorable but evil little pie boy figurine — sort of like if Bob's Big Boy wore less clothes, had less hair and sported a devilish grin and cackle. This kind of surrealism is what "Sherlock Gnomes" is largely lacking in terms of personality, and the film comes alive when Moriarty is on screen in a way that it doesn't otherwise.