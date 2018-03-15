Imagine Isabelle Huppert as a Euro 'American Idol' star turned factory worker. It's 'Souvenir'

This is when "Souvenir" starts to unravel as a story, as a fantastical dream of love and ambition, and even as a piece about the healing power of music. For one thing, the age difference spice of Liliane's and Jean's affair is undercut by how immaturely zipless Jean is as a character. Azais is either goofy smiles or petulant moping, so the job of persuading us that there is any spark at all between these two falls to Huppert. She's not helped by the deflating energy of the film's second half (or her bedroom's all-red color scheme). Even she can't sell the romantic stakes of this weak coupling, which is predictably threatened by the reemergence of the songwriting impresario (Johan Leysen) who dumped Liliane years ago, but who agrees to write a new song for her.