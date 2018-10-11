Review: Alain Resnais' 'Stavisky' has a fizzy charm all its own and a new resonance

We meet Stavisky in 1933 as Serge Alexandre, a well-tailored, gregarious man of larcenous wizardry, grand gestures for his fashionista wife Arlette (a glittering, Yves Saint-Laurent-bedecked Anny Duperey), and relaxing chumminess toward aristocratic sponsor Baron Raoul (Charles Boyer, in a choice final role). But Stavisky/Alexandre is also a figure haunted by his scandalous past (occasionally glimpsed in flashbacks) — notably an upstanding father mortified enough to commit suicide — and concerned about a deepening probe into his activities by a dogged investigator (Claude Rich). Until he can be caught, however, he’ll keep his precarious schemes going. But as flash-forwards to a parliamentary inquiry reveal, exposure and violent consequences are closer than he realizes.