'Summer 1993' explores the wonder of childhood in the wake of tragedy

This verisimilitude, amplified by the film's unhurried pace and naturalistic shooting and acting styles, slowly draws us into the journey of Simón's proxy, 6-year-old Frida (Laia Artigas), as she leaves her Barcelona home — and loving circle of aunts and grandparents — for the scenic Catalonia farm where her mother's brother, Esteve (David Verdaguer), lives with wife Marga (Bruna Cusí) and their 4-year-old daughter, Anna (Paula Robles). (The movie was shot in the actual place where Simón was sent when she was 6.)