Review: With the latest 'Grinch,' there's nothing much new, but it's pretty to look at and has Cumberbatch too

So while “The Grinch” brushes up against the crushing horrors of late capitalism in both the conspicuous consumption of Christmas gift-giving and the reality of providing for a family and securing childcare, the film doesn't get too deep. Who would expect it to? This is an adaptation of a children's book about finding the true spirit of Christmas in community and connection, about learning to let go of old hurts and old ways and reaching out to neighbors. It's about love and kindness prevailing over everything else. It's just odd this would be the backstory the writers chose for Cindy Lou's mother. It is, however, relatable for American audiences.