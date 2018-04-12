The only scary thing about 'Truth or Dare' is how boring it is

For the average moviegoer, producers and studio names often mean little, but this film is technically billed as "Blumhouse's Truth or Dare," giving credit to the monster production company beyond a number of horror hits. Producer Jason Blum is the biggest name in the genre since Wes Craven, with his Blumhouse Productions serving up movies that have ranged from the fantastic ("Get Out") to the thankfully forgettable ("The Darkness"). Horror fans may line up in anticipation, but "Truth or Dare" falls toward the lesser end of the company's output.