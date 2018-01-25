The eyes see everything in Brazilian historical drama 'Vazante'

Thomas, who has co-directed a couple of features with countryman Walter Salles, and who co-wrote "Vazante" with Beto Amaral, shows remarkable flair for the way each character's capacity for suffering breathe inside a system of oppression that amounts to a vise-like grip. Shots of human beings shivering in shackles carry exactly the furious weight they should, as do the tears of a girl awaiting god-knows-what in her marital bed. There's even something insightfully pitiable and feckless about Carvalho's Antonio too — he practically sleepwalks through the vicissitudes of his sinful privilege, as if he can't wait to be a ghost for a changing world. Thomas and cinematographer Inti Briones know when to push that air of torpid beauty too — the black-and-white imagery is simultaneously past-evocative and languidly atmospheric.