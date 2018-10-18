Review: Torn from yesterday's headlines, Charles Ferguson's documentary 'Watergate' resonates today

It’s why “Watergate” devotes a fair amount of time to how the chip on Nixon’s shoulder about Eastern elites and Jews, an unpopular war in Vietnam, the Pentagon Papers’ igniting of a war on the media, reelection worries about Democratic opponents, and who Nixon surrounded himself with, created a power-mad mind-set that not only approved lawbreaking, but the covering up. It’s also also why the second half of “Watergate” — once the net widened beyond the lonely Post coverage — is so richly labyrinthine about the role of Congress, their investigative arms, the Justice Department, the media, and the public, in ferreting out the truth and holding an increasingly cornered, destructive president to account. If the first half is the origin story of how Nixon’s meat-grinder brain turned corroding influences into tainted actions, the second is the outbreak saga: how a sickened America responded.