Craig Zadan, Oscars producer and the man who helped bring musicals back to TV, dies at 69

Craig Zadan, the prolific producer behind the Oscar-winning film “Chicago” and whose creative musical touch reached across movies, television and the Broadway stage, has died. He was 69.
Zadan died from complications following shoulder replacement surgery, according to a statement from NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. Zadan and producing partner Neil Meron produced a series of live musicals for NBC in recent years, including “The Sound of Music,” “Peter Pan” and “The Wiz.”
“It is with profound sadness that I am announcing the passing of my dear friend and colleague Craig Zadan,” Greenblatt said. “On behalf of his life partner, Elwood Hopkins, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, we are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theater and television productions — several of them joyous musicals — was taken away so suddenly. Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.”
Zadan and Meron were perhaps best known for helping to translate stage productions such as “Hairspray” and the “Chicago” for the big screen.
The duo also produced the Academy Awards telecast for three consecutive years. Their first Oscars, in 2013, drew criticism for host Seth MacFarlane’s song-and-dance about breasts but drew a strong 40 million viewers. The following year — with “12 Years a Slave” winning best picture and host Ellen DeGeneres handing out pizza to the audience and taking a selfie with Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Lupita Nyong’o, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep and Bradley Cooper — the telecast drew 43 million viewers, a 14-year high.
But in 2015, with Neil Patrick Harris as host and “Birdman” taking best picture, the show drew just 37 million viewers, and the Academy announced it was moving in a different direction for 2016.
Zadan and Meron kept busy with NBC’s successful live musical franchise, most recently staging “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The show earned 13 Emmy Award nominations.
"Music gets to people in a way that dialogue doesn't," Zadan, also an executive producer on the NBC musical drama “Smash,” told The Times in 2016. "We were always looking for ways to use music in a dramatic context that's different."
That same year, as NBC ramped up for “Hairspray Live!,” Zadan noted how the bubblegum-colored, kitschy musical carried a serious message about race relations.
"This sadly doesn't feel like a period piece,” he said.
In 2017, Zadan and Meron were among the producers on “Flint,” a Lifetime project starring Queen Latifah, Marin Ireland and Betsy Brandt centered on the Michigan water crisis. Next month “Flint” will vie for an Emmy in the movie category.
Zadan’s Broadway productions included “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” starring Daniel Radcliffe in 2011 and “Promises, Promises” with Kristin Chenoweth in 2010.
Productions under Zadan and Meron’s helm have earned six Academy Awards, five Golden Globes, 17 Emmy Awards and two Tony Awards.
Times staff writers Deborah Vankin and Meg James contributed to this article.
