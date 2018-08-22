Craig Zadan, Oscars producer and the man who helped bring musicals back to TV, dies at 69

“It is with profound sadness that I am announcing the passing of my dear friend and colleague Craig Zadan,” Greenblatt said. “On behalf of his life partner, Elwood Hopkins, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, we are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theater and television productions — several of them joyous musicals — was taken away so suddenly. Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.”