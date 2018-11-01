'Outlander' discovers a New World — in its old one — for Season 4

“Every year we seem to reinvent the show, and that’s always a challenge,” says producer Matthew B. Roberts, sitting in his office in Wardpark Studios, which has expanded since 2013 to four soundstages, multiple workshops and the new Wilmington backlot. “The typical television show will be centered around a place, and then you flow story in and out of that place. But we don’t usually have that. In the first few seasons, when you needed a location or you needed a castle, we just went outside. In the new season, they land in America. So that was the challenge for season four: America in Scotland. We can’t go out and find that castle. We have to build everything.”