California Sounds: A Lee Hazlewood-produced surf album by the Woodchucks is unearthed, and Mary Lattimore shares a song made for player piano

The Woodchucks, “Cruisin’ for Surf Bunnies” (Light in the Attic). The late producer Lee Hazlewood is best known for his work with Nancy Sinatra on “These Boots Were Made for Walking.” Few realize, however, that his success dates back to his production for the great guitarist Duane Eddy, most notably on the hit song “Rebel Rouser.” Hazlewood sure did know how to record a guitar.