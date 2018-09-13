Nostalgia TV: The producers of the new 'Charmed' and 'Magnum P.I.' discuss the process of rebooting fan favorites

Snyder Urman: When you're taking on a property that so many people have such an intense connection to, you really think about those questions all the time. It's a lot to try to please everyone, the people that loved the original and want it exactly the way it was versus people who don't want you to touch any of the original. For us, what we came to ultimately and in making those decisions was that the original had such a complete mythology. It had eight seasons. You saw the Charmed Ones' children. It existed as its own complete story. And for us, the way that we thought we could be the most respectful of the existing material was to do a reboot as opposed to anything that would change what they did. So, it's a different family. It's different sisters. We didn't want to infringe upon what they already did. That said, we really wanted to answer the question, "Then, why is it ‘Charmed’?" What are those central conceits and central ... What makes it what it is, and what are people going to respond to? We took a lot of their mythology, because the mythology was amazing… the fact that the witches are coming through this incredible matriarchal line, and the fact that even though they have these amazing romances, the central love story was between the sisters. The idea that they have to protect innocents. So we took all of the bones and all of the things that we thought really defined the world in such a unique, interesting and provocative way, and then using those bones, we tried to put our own spin on it and create new characters, new dynamics and make it feel of this moment.