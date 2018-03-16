Janet McTeer says her ‘Jessica Jones’ role is an exciting departure, but theater still her first love

When I first started watching, I thought, "Oh well, I'm never going to do this. I think this might be too broad strokes for me." And then I watched it and realized how dark and subtle it is. It wasn't anything that I imagined it was going to be, tackling these subjects that were so prescient. I think it's a program essentially about various forms of PTSD in all its shapes and forms, and abuse, and women, and how they cope and struggle, and families. And that seems to me to be pretty universal. All the women are traumatized in the whole piece.