TV This Week, March 5-11: 'The Americans,' 'Feud' and more

SUNDAY

Katy Perry and Bruno Mars are among the myriad performers slated for the “2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.” Ryan Seacrest hosts the festivities at the Forum in Inglewood. 5 p.m. TBS, TNT, TruTV

Get a crash course in the world’s religions in the new docu-series “Believer with Reza Aslan.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Steve “See? It could happen to anyone” Harvey hosts a new season of the kids talent showcase “Little Big Shots.” 8 p.m. NBC

The fantasy drama “Once Upon a Time” is back with new episodes. 8 p.m. ABC

Masters and Johnson, we presume: Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan voice animated versions of their “Masters of Sex” characters on a new episode of “The Simpsons.” 8 p.m. Fox

A time-traveling doofus (Adam Pally) screws up the past — specifically, the American Revolution — then tries to set things right in the new sitcom “Making History.” With “Gossip Girl’s” Leighton Meester. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Dick Wolf’s Windy City franchise expands to a fourth series with the premiere of “Chicago Justice.” With Philip Winchester and Carl Weathers. 9 p.m. NBC; also Tue., 10 p.m.

A hunky H.G. Wells (Freddie Stroma) pursues a time-traveling Jack the Ripper (Josh Bowman) to present-day NYC in the new series “Time After Time” based on the 1979 sci-fi film. Genesis Rodriguez also stars. 9 p.m. ABC

The docu-series “North Woods Law” heads to New Hampshire for a new season. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Will Forte’s weird and wacky comedy “The Last Man on Earth” returns with new episodes. With Kristen Schaal. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Jennifer Lopez is back on the beat for a second season of the cop drama “Shades of Blue.” Ray Liotta and Drea DeMatteo also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Clothing is still not an option on a new season of the outdoor-survival series “Naked and Afraid.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

A movie star makes an aspiring actress an offer she can’t refuse but probably should in the new drama “The Arrangement.” With Josh Henderson, Christine Evangelista and Michael Vartan. 10 p.m. E!

Drama queens: Susan Sarandon is Bette Davis and Jessica Lange is Joan Crawford in “Feud: Bette and Joan,” Ryan Murphy’s new eight-part series about the filming of the duo’s 1962 film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” 10 p.m. FX

Courteney Cox, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The “Cougar Town” star is up first on the return of this celebrity genealogy series. 10 p.m. TLC

MONDAY

Cello, I must be going: The 2015 documentary “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble” follows the famed cellist and his globetrotting group of world-music specialists. 8 p.m. HBO

“The Women Tell All,” as is their wont, on this special episode of “The Bachelor.” 9 p.m. ABC

Fire, good! Host Jason Silva explores the ancient innovations that helped create modern civilization in the new series “Origins: The Journey of Humankind.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

TUESDAY

You know her, you love her, she’s “Amy Schumer” and she’s starring in an all-new standup special filmed last year in Denver. Any time, Netflix

“The Profit’s” Marcus Lemonis seeks a protege in the new reality series “The Partner.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Your hungry host hits the highway — Pacific Coast Highway, that is — on a new “Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

The love stories of Liz and Dick, Beyonce and Jay-Z, et al., are retold on the premiere of the celeb-obsessed series “People Icons.” “GMA’s” Lara Spencer is the host. 10 p.m. ABC

Speaking of Russian interference in our democracy, the 1980s-set spy drama “The Americans” is back for a fifth season. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys star. 10 p.m. FX

Viral-video star and school counselor Veronica “Pooh” Nash-Poleate dispenses her unique brand of folksy wisdom in the new reality series “She’s in Charge.” 10 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

The historical drama “Underground” returns for a second season, with Aisha Hinds (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) joining the cast as legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman. 7 p.m. WGN; repeats at 8, 9 and 10 p.m.

The reality competition “Survivor” hits 500-episode mark with its 34th-season premiere. Jeff Probst returns as host. 8 p.m. CBS

Kids are back in the kitchen on a new cycle of the culinary competition “Chopped Junior.” 8 p.m. Food Network

THURSDAY

A new installment of “The History of Comedy” looks a tropical humor, so ... jokes about coconuts? Oh, sorry, that should be “topical” humor. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Outdoorsy types are partnered with decidedly non-outdoorsy types on a remote South Pacific island in the new reality competition “Kicking & Screaming.” “New Girl’s” Hannah Simone hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

The twisty mystery drama “The Catch” is back for a second season. Mireille Enos and Peter Krause star. 10 p.m. ABC

FRIDAY

Here comes the judge, again: Ron Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy”) is back for a second season of the drama “Hand of God.” With Dana Delany. Any time, Amazon

Paul Rust and “Community’s” Gillian Jacobs will do anything for “Love” but they won’t do that as this quirky L.A.-set comedy returns for second season. Any time, Netflix

Crossover alert! “Hawaii Five-0’s” Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park and Taylor Wily guest star on a new episode of “MacGyver.” 8 p.m. CBS