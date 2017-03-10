TV This Week, March 12-18: 'Marvel's Iron Fist' on Netflix

SUNDAY

The auto-centric series “Top Gear” gears up for a 24th season. With hosts Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid and guest James McAvoy. 8 p.m. BBC America

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and kompany kick off a 13th season of their reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” 9 p.m. E!

A fresh batch of bakers will rise to the occasion on the return of “Spring Baking Championship.” With host Jesse Palmer and judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale. 9 p.m. Food Network

The docu-series “Wicked Tuna” sets sail for a new season. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The usual suspects: Felicity Huffman, Regina King, Timothy Hutton and Lili Taylor will return as all-new characters in a third season of the anthology series “American Crime.” 10 p.m. ABC

Julie Bowen, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The “Modern Family” star is up next on the celebrity genealogy series. 10 p.m. TLC

MONDAY

Nick makes his pick on the season finale of “The Bachelor.” The usual “After the Final Rose” special follows. 8 and 10 p.m. ABC

The sitcoms “Young & Hungry” and “Baby Daddy” launch new seasons. Emily Osment stars in the former, Jean-Luc Bilodeau in the latter. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The 2017 documentary “Cries From Syria” looks at the personal toll taken by the seemingly endless conflict in that Middle East nation. Helen Mirren narrates. 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

The “2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament” tips off with a pair of matchups in Dayton, Ohio. Come Thursday, the real March Madness begins. 3:30 and 6 p.m. TruTV

The hit family drama “This Is Us” ends its first season already greenlit for a second and third. With Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC

The unsinkable Betty White reprises her guest role as veteran forensic anthropologist Dr. Beth Mayer on a new episode of “Bones.” 9 p.m. Fox

See who’s cashing in on one of the Golden State’s most precious natural resources in the 2017 exposé “Water & Power: A California Heist.” 9 and 10:30 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The true-crime genre comes in for a spoofing in the new comedy “Trial & Error.” With Nicholas D’Agosto, John Lithgow, Sherri Shepherd and “Glee’s” Jayma Mays. 10 and 10:30 p.m. NBC

If he was a carpenter … oh, wait, he is! “Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live” in this offbeat talk show. Carolla’s former “Man Show” co-host Jimmy Kimmel stops by for the premiere. 10 p.m. Spike

WEDNESDAY

Oscar winner Tatum O’Neal (“Paper Moon”) guest stars on a new episode of the procedural drama “Criminal Minds.” 9 p.m. CBS

“Workaholics,” we hardly knew ye. The sitcom starring Blake Anderson, Adam Devine and Anders Holm as working slobs ends its run after seven seasons. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

The proof is in the pudding on the season finale of the baking competition “Bakers vs. Fakers.” With host Buddy Valastro and judges Alex Guarnaschelli and Daphne Oz. 10 p.m. Food Network

Can I get an amen? The Memphis-set megachurch drama “Greenleaf” is back for a second season. With Keith David, Lynn Whitfield and Merle Dandridge. 10 p.m. OWN

“Hap and Leonard’s” James Purefoy and Michael Kenneth Williams find themselves in another heapin’ helpin’ of trouble in East Texas in the followup series “Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo.” 10 p.m. SundanceTV

THURSDAY

A cache of gold bars is up for grabs in “Snatch,” a new streaming series inspired by Guy Ritchie’s 2000 British crime caper. With “Harry Potter’s” Rupert Grint and “Gossip Girl’s” Ed Westwick. Any time, Crackle

It’s a mini-“Ugly Betty” reunion when Tony Plana guest stars on America Ferrera’s current series “Superstore.” 8 p.m. NBC

“MADtv’s” Andrew Daly returns as intrepid reviewer Forrest MacNeil for a third and final season of the satirical series “Review.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Pass the cornbread! The new reality series “Hustle & Soul” samples the fare — and the drama — at a soul-food restaurant in Brooklyn. 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

The great Julie Andrews and specials guests including Alec Baldwin and Idina Menzel school young folks about the arts in the new series “Julie’s Green Room.” Any time, Netflix

Everybody is kung-fu fighting in “Marvel’s Iron Fist.” Finn Jones (“Game of Thrones”) plays the titular martial-arts master in this latest series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rosario Dawson also stars. Any time, Netflix

“The Vampire Diaries” is gone, but its spinoff “The Originals” lives on for a fourth season. 8 p.m. KTLA

One of the darkest chapters in Los Angeles history is recalled in the special “Truth and Lies: The Family Manson.” 9 p.m. ABC

Emo Phillips and Eliza Skinner are among the comics cutting up in the new showcase “SXSW Comedy With Natasha Leggero Part 2.” 10 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY