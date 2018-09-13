'Castle' may be over, but Nathan Fillion is back on ABC as 'The Rookie'

“I didn’t have a passion for teaching, by any means,” he says. “I wanted to act, I like creating things. So, I figured I'd be an art or drama teacher. I thought I could still pursue passions, things I'd enjoy, while also having a pension and a retirement and summers off. I told my parents my plan: ‘I'm going to get my degree, and then I'm going to go try acting. I'm going to go try it. We'll see what happens. I doubt I'll succeed, I'm sure it'll be tough, it's terrible, it's not so good, but I can always fall back on teaching.’”