Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Nature' on PBS

SERIES

Undercover Boss The chief executive of a home-cleaning service gets his hands dirty in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Lethal Weapon “The Cosby Show’s” Malcolm-Jamal Warner guest stars on a new episode of the cop drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “Snowbound: Animals of Winter” looks at how various creatures around the world cope in extremely cold weather. 8 p.m. KOCE

Schitt’s Creek This sitcom starring Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Chris Elliot is back with new episodes. 8 p.m. Pop

Speechless Jim O’Heir (“Parks and Recreation”) guest stars on a new episode of the Minnie Driver sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Nightcap Rosie Perez, filmmaker Joel Schumacher and “Law & Order: SVU’s” Mariska Hargitay guest star as themselves on the talk-show spoof’s season finale. 8:30 p.m. Pop

Criminal Minds The BAU investigates a series of home invasions in the San Diego area on a new episode of the procedural drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A young boy goes missing in this new episode; Rachelle Lefevre (“Under the Dome”) and Zoe McLellan (“NCIS: New Orleans”) guest star. 9 p.m. NBC

Modern Family Shelley Long (“Cheers”) reprises her guest role on a new episode of the sitcom. 9 p.m. ABC

Nova The new episode “The Nuclear Option” explores scientists’ efforts to prevent another incident like the 2011 crisis at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. 9 p.m. KOCE

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates investigates the curious case of skyjacker D.B. Cooper in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

black-ish Family members deal with the outcome of the recent presidential election in this new episode of the sitcom; with Anthony Anderson and Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce This comedy-drama starring “House’s” Lisa Edelstein returns for a third season. 10 p.m. Bravo

Workaholics Adam Devine, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm are back to kick off a seventh and final season of their sitcom. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Jeff & Some Aliens A slacker, voiced by “Another Period’s” Brett Gelman, lets a trio of three extraterrestrials crash at his place in this new animated sitcom. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jude Law; Brian Kelly. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Charlie Sheen; Andrew Garfield (“Silence”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lance Bass (“My Kitchen Rules”); Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Andrew Garfield; Tituss Burgess; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors A mom drops 113 pounds and 16 dress sizes without surgery; Guy Fieri. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Lisa Edelstein; Cat Cora (“My Kitchen Rules”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ruth Negga; Joel Edgerton; Diana Madison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Cheap Botox injections and silicone implants. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey A doctor live-streams surgeries on Snapchat; helping families adopt children; circus performers. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jaimie Alexander (“Blindspot”); Jen Kirkman; 10-year-old pianist Brandon Goldberg. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A man admits he is struggling but refuses to give legal custody of his 2-year-old to his parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”); Billy Eichner (“Billy on the Street”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jillian Michaels; Mel B. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jonathan Chait. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jeff Goldblum; insect expert Coyote Peterson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon First Lady Michelle Obama; Stevie Wonder performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jude Law; Gabrielle Union; Thomas L. Friedman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jessica Biel; Mahershala Ali; SOHN performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Khloe Kardashian; Betty White. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS