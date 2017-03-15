Thursday's TV highlights: 'MasterChef: Junior Edition' on Fox

SERIES
The History of Comedy This new episode of the documentary series traces the origins of topical humor including late-night talk show monologues and the news parodies. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Superstore America Ferrera reunites with “Ugly Betty” costar Tony Plana, who again plays her father. In this new episode of the workplace comedy, Amy (Ferrera) brings Jonah (Ben Feldman) along when she helps her parents move out of the house she grew up in. 8 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) travel to Montana for a delicate and complicated procedure on a young patient. Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers and Chandra Wilson also star. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef: Junior Edition Former First Lady Michelle Obama inspires a mystery box challenge and “Modern Family” costar Julie Bowen takes a turn as a guest judge in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Chicago Med The hospital staff loses one of its own to suicide, leaving the others to deal with their emotions while treating patients. Brian Tee, Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and Colin Donnell also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Kicking & Screaming A contestant is having an allergic reaction that may force the team to leave the competition. Hannah Simone hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
The Blacklist: Redemption After terrorists escape from a “black site” prison in Manhattan, Tom (Ryan Eggold) and his team lock down the city in a desperate search to find the terrorists before disaster strikes. Famke Janssen also stars and Terry O’Quinn guest stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Review Andy Daly returns for his third and final season as an earnest critic who devotes his days to reviewing not films, books or TV, but life experiences. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Colony Will, Katie and Broussard (Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies and Tory Kittles) search for a way out of the colony. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Bob Woodward; Adam Lowry; Jesse Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Bryan Cranston; Carson Daly; LoCash performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gwyneth Paltrow; Peter Krause and Mireille Enos; Pitbull performs with Stephen Marley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; pastry chef Lisa Osbourne (Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter-in-law); Jason Silva (“Brain Games”); Latin and ballroom dancer Derek Hough. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette and Joan”); Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Today Ambush makeovers. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Mireille Enos (“The Catch”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Ice Cube (“Hip Hop Squares”); Tia Mowry (“Whole New You”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Marsai Martin (“black-ish”); Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Famke Janssen (“The Blacklist: Redemption”); a quick St. Patrick’s Day dinner; Annaleigh Ashford. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”); Lea Michele. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ernie Hudson (“APB”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (Season Premiere) Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (R-D.C.). (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Elizabeth Banks; J.J. Abrams; Kate Tempest performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tim Allen; the Mighty Mighty Bosstones perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Vanessa Hudgens; Thomas Sadoski. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mike Myers; Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi; Nicko McBrain performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of March 12 - 18, 2017 in PDF format