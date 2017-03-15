Thursday's TV highlights: 'MasterChef: Junior Edition' on Fox

SERIES

The History of Comedy This new episode of the documentary series traces the origins of topical humor including late-night talk show monologues and the news parodies. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Superstore America Ferrera reunites with “Ugly Betty” costar Tony Plana, who again plays her father. In this new episode of the workplace comedy, Amy (Ferrera) brings Jonah (Ben Feldman) along when she helps her parents move out of the house she grew up in. 8 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) travel to Montana for a delicate and complicated procedure on a young patient. Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers and Chandra Wilson also star. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition Former First Lady Michelle Obama inspires a mystery box challenge and “Modern Family” costar Julie Bowen takes a turn as a guest judge in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Chicago Med The hospital staff loses one of its own to suicide, leaving the others to deal with their emotions while treating patients. Brian Tee, Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and Colin Donnell also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Kicking & Screaming A contestant is having an allergic reaction that may force the team to leave the competition. Hannah Simone hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

The Blacklist: Redemption After terrorists escape from a “black site” prison in Manhattan, Tom (Ryan Eggold) and his team lock down the city in a desperate search to find the terrorists before disaster strikes. Famke Janssen also stars and Terry O’Quinn guest stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Review Andy Daly returns for his third and final season as an earnest critic who devotes his days to reviewing not films, books or TV, but life experiences. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Colony Will, Katie and Broussard (Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies and Tory Kittles) search for a way out of the colony. 10 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Bob Woodward; Adam Lowry; Jesse Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Bryan Cranston; Carson Daly; LoCash performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gwyneth Paltrow; Peter Krause and Mireille Enos; Pitbull performs with Stephen Marley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; pastry chef Lisa Osbourne (Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter-in-law); Jason Silva (“Brain Games”); Latin and ballroom dancer Derek Hough. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette and Joan”); Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Today Ambush makeovers. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Mireille Enos (“The Catch”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Ice Cube (“Hip Hop Squares”); Tia Mowry (“Whole New You”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Marsai Martin (“black-ish”); Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Famke Janssen (“The Blacklist: Redemption”); a quick St. Patrick’s Day dinner; Annaleigh Ashford. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”); Lea Michele. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ernie Hudson (“APB”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (Season Premiere) Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (R-D.C.). (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Elizabeth Banks; J.J. Abrams; Kate Tempest performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Tim Allen; the Mighty Mighty Bosstones perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Vanessa Hudgens; Thomas Sadoski. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Mike Myers; Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi; Nicko McBrain performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of March 12 - 18, 2017 in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

ed.stockly@latimes.com