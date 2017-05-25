For Richard Cabral, 'American Crime' is simultaneously rewarding and heartbreaking

Richard Cabral, the former gang member who turned his back on his criminal past and has won acclaim for his performances on ABC’s “American Crime,” including an Emmy nomination, says working on the show has been rewarding. It can also be “heartbreaking.”

Cabral was nominated for the first season of the anthology series for his portrayal of Hector Tontz, a young thug suspected of being involved in a murder. In the show’s third season, he played Isaac Castillo, a farm crew chief who gets tough with his crew of immigrant Mexicans working in the fields of an elite farm.

The actor said some days working outside in the field and dramatizing the horrible conditions was a vivid experience. “[It was] having to go there and having to be heartbroken over and over again,” he told The Envelope when he stopped by The Times’ video studio.

He added, “It’s not an easy task. But when you step on that stage, when you sign that contract for ‘American Crime,’ you know you’re going to go to that place where you don’t want to go, but you go there in order to serve the story’s justice.”

For the full conversation, watch the video below:

For actor Richard Cabral, the story in the third season of "American Crime" hit home hard and broke his heart more than once. For actor Richard Cabral, the story in the third season of "American Crime" hit home hard and broke his heart more than once. See more videos

Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show Caption Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Caption Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Caption He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth.

greg.braxton@latimes.com

Twitter:@GeBraxton