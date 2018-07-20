'Pose': FX drama about 1980s underground ball scene is a big step for trans community, producer says

Mock: I think it speaks to the entitlement of some cultural creators who believe that the only way to tell our stories is to cast a star. And I think that it also speaks to a certain type of entitlement that allows you to invisibilize the deep, deep pool of talent that has never been given a chance that is out there. One of the things that I think our show has done so well is that we have shown that the talent exists. And we didn't just hire one, we hired five. And they are just our leads. We are not even talking about our guest actors: the ones that are on the pier who have lines, the ones who are in show world who have lines, the ones who are in a shop who have lines, the ones who are in a diner that have lines. In a world where trans people are a deeply underemployed population, not just in Hollywood but across all industries and vectors, it's time that we finally just hire the people who are supposed to play the roles of the people that are portrayed.