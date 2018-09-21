Immigrant grandmas and mothers will teach you how to make prized family recipes in this new L.A. cooking class

Avetian is one of the cooking instructors for the League of Kitchens, a unique cooking school where small groups of students learn regional specialties from immigrant women who happen to be exceptional home cooks. Founded in New York City in 2014, the idea came to founder and CEO Lisa Gross after her Korean grandmother passed away and she longed for her cooking and regretted not learning by her side. After trying to teach herself to cook from books and internet tutorials, Gross determined there was no substitute for the sensory cues that are often left out of recipes, so she set out in search of hired grandmas and aunties from all over the world — Nepal, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Argentina and Afghanistan — who could teach curious home cooks in the manner that daughters and sons and cousins have been taught for generations, standing alongside their elders at the stove.